Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Dorothy Tusa
Dorothy May Clark Tusa

Dorothy May Clark Tusa Obituary
Dorothy May Clark Tusa passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 89. Wife of the late Lester Paul Clark for 38 years and August "Gus" Guy Tusa for 12 years. Mother of Donald Clark (Sheryl, Valerie) and the late Robert David Paul Clark (Ann, Johanna). Grandmother of Colleen Mathies (Daniel), David Clark (Teri), Shannon Beninato (Michael), Dennis Clark (Heather), Bobby Clark (Miranda), Christopher Clark (Candace), Cher Mandina (Damian), and Chad Clark (JoAnna). Daughter of the late Viola Mary Loescher and G.F. Seeger. Sister of Josie and the late Helen, Rosemary, Elaine, and Gus. Also survived by step-grandchildren, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Our Lady of the Lourdes, 400 Westchester Pl. Slidell, LA 70458. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd in New Orleans, on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2 PM. Visitation will begin at 12 PM. Interment will follow in Lake Lawn Park. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2019
