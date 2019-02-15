Dorothy "Snookie" Mipro Davis passed away on February 9, 2019 at the age of 64. She was preceded in death by her youngest son, Andrew Davis. She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, John Joseph Davis Sr. and their children Karen Davis Theriot (Paul) and John Davis Jr., and was "Grandma Nook" to Christopher and Lily-Grace Theriot. Dorothy was the daughter of Dorothy Moore Mipro and the late Max A. Mipro Sr. She was the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Maximilian I. Mipro and the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward J. Moore. Snookie, as she was known to her family, was the oldest in a family of twelve children. She is preceded in death by her brother, Max A. Mipro Jr. She is survived by her brothers Conrad Mipro (Eva), Paul Mipro, Matthew Mipro, Ernest Mipro (Nancy), and Frank Mipro, and sisters Bridget Mipro, Susan Mipro, Frances Mipro, Nancy Mipro Shelby (Bobby), and Marianne Mipro. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Dorothy was born and raised in New Orleans and was a lifelong parishioner of Our Lady of the Rosary until she moved to Metairie in 2005. A proud graduate of Cabrini High School ('72), Dorothy worked for the New Orleans Chamber of Commerce for a short time before she was married. For many years, she worked side-by-side with her husband as a bookkeeper and assistant in his accounting business. Dorothy was a devoted wife and loving mother. Her skills and talent for cross-stitch, sewing, crocheting, cooking, baking and cake decorating filled her family home throughout the years. A lifelong Elvis fan, Dorothy was an avid book reader and gardener. She will always be remembered for her strong fighting spirit and loving nature. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to the services which will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church on Esplanade Avenue with visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 12:00 p.m. Interment at St. Louis Cemetery #3 following services. JACOB SCHOEN & SON in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.schoenfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary