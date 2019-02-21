Dorothy "Dot" Rose Smith, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and a native of Poplarville, MS, passed away on February 20, 2019, at the age of 86. Dorothy is survived by her husband, James Kenneth Smith; her four children, Amy Elizabeth Sigler, Robert Kenneth Smith, Fred William Smith, and Angela Gaye Smith; her grandchildren, Dustin, Cameron, Courtney, Dalton, Joyce, Delaney, Payton, Matthew, Dillon, Brennan, Taylor, and Mary; her great-grandchild, Willow; and her siblings, Pat Whistell and Ben Smith. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Edna Smith. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1:00 pm until funeral services at 3:00 pm. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
