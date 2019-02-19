Dorothy "Dot" Stewart peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, February 15, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of 45 years to James "Dicky" Stewart. Daughter of the late Albert Dunn, Sr. and Eliza Francois Dunn. Loving mother of Linda Crawford (Casey), Tilghmon Colligan (Connie), Dewanna "Dee" Treadway (Brian), Rickey Stewart (Claire), Brent Stewart, Clint Stewart (Shannon) and the late Kenneth "Ken" Woodson. Dot is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She is the sister of the late Albert Dunn, Jr., Joseph Dunn, Frank Dunn and Huey Dunn. She was born in Port Arthur, Texas; a native of Opelousas, Louisiana, a lifelong resident of Port Sulphur and Empire, Louisiana and a resident of Belle Chasse, Louisiana until her death. Dot and her husband, Dicky were owner and operator of Delta Club Restaurant and Bar in Port Sulphur. Dot loved taking care of her home; she enjoyed shopping at Flea Markets, Yard Sales and her daily visits to Walmart. The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the Staff of Riverbend Nursing Home and Hospice Compassus for their love and care given to Dot. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 8:30 AM until 11 AM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11 AM. Interment will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary