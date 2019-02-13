"Trumpets are blowing and the angels are singing for a new angel has entered the Kingdom of GOD". Dorothy was born in Amite, LA to the union of Lillian Watson and the late Robert Watson, Sr. On February 6, 2019, she entered into eternal rest. She was the loving wife of Ulysses Gibson, Sr. for 51 years. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband Ulysses Gibson, Sr., mother Lillian Watson, son Donald Gibson, (4) step-sons: Ulysses Gibson, Jr., Gary Gibson (Veronica), Oscar Gibson, and Michael Mason (Rowena); (2) step-daughters: Pamela Love and Angela Blanchard; 34 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Also missed by (2) sisters: Helen Brown and Mary Hillard; (2) brothers: Robert Watson, Jr. (Sylvia) and Ronald Watson (Debra); her godchild Tara Brown, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father Robert Watson, Sr., grandparents: Cora Taylor Watson, Jessie Watson, Daisy Bell Dickinson and Edward Dickinson; sister Genevieve Watson Cavalier; brother-in-law Leonard Hillard, Sr., and godchild Richard Brown III. Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service on Saturday, February 16, 2019 for 1:30 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home, 5001 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Sam Young, officiating. Interment is private. Online guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd/owners. (504) 282-0600. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary