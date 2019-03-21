Dorothy Wheeler Gerard Eugene, age 95, entered peacefully into eternal arrest on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Edgard, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Dorothy was a retired parochial employee of the Jefferson Parish Courthouse. Loving and devoted mother of Lisha Porter. Grandmother of the late Trellis Porter. Daughter of the late Ursin and Laura Wheeler. Sister of the late Urphine Hastings, James Wheeler, Gilmore Wheeler, Sarah Wheeler Gray, and Juliet Wheeler Sinagal; also survived by 1 grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Love and Faith Outreach Ministry of Marrero and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 230 MONROE STREET GRETNA, LA on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery- Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary