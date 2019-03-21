The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
504-361-8649
For more information about
Dorothy Eugene
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
230 Monroe St.
Gretna, LA 70053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Eugene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Wheeler Gerard Eugene


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dorothy Wheeler Gerard Eugene Obituary
Dorothy Wheeler Gerard Eugene, age 95, entered peacefully into eternal arrest on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Edgard, LA and a resident of Harvey, LA. Dorothy was a retired parochial employee of the Jefferson Parish Courthouse. Loving and devoted mother of Lisha Porter. Grandmother of the late Trellis Porter. Daughter of the late Ursin and Laura Wheeler. Sister of the late Urphine Hastings, James Wheeler, Gilmore Wheeler, Sarah Wheeler Gray, and Juliet Wheeler Sinagal; also survived by 1 grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Love and Faith Outreach Ministry of Marrero and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at DAVIS MORTUARY SERVICE, 230 MONROE STREET GRETNA, LA on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. until service time at the above named parlor. Interment: Woodlawn Park Memorial Cemetery- Westwego, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davis Mortuary Service Inc; Gretna - Gretna
Download Now