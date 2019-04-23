Dorothy White Phillips passed away peacefully at her daughter's home on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the age of 91. She was a native of Memphis, TN and a resident of Kenner for over 50 years. Beloved wife of the late Clarence Albert Phillips Sr. Loving mother of Dorothy "Gidget" Phillips, Regis Phillips, Chris Phillips (Doris), Clarence Phillips Jr. (Diane), Cindy Guastella (Darren) and the late Terry Phillips (Gloria) and Mark Phillips. Grandmother of Megan Crowder, Zoe Guastella, Donna Apperson and Chris Phillips Jr. Daughter of the late Gladys Forrest White and Willie Neal White Sr. Sister of Richard and the late Mary, Shirley, Charles, Norma and Dunnie. She was a woman of great faith and an avid reader, especially of the Holy Bible. Dorothy dedicated her life to caring for her special needs son and making sure he was happy. It was impossible not to laugh or smile when around her. She was loved by family, friends and all those she came in contact with. Dorothy will be greatly missed but will always remain in our hearts and prayers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at L. A. Muhleisen & Son Funeral Home, 2607 Williams Blvd., Kenner on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. Interment in Jefferson Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Please share memories and condolences at www.muhleisen.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary