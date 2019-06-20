The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Williams Obituary
Dorothy Williams entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019. She resided in LaPlace, LA with her granddaughter, Sharon and Norman Williams. Widow of Leroy Williams; Mother of Dwayne M. Williams, the late Dolores McCoy Royal and Walter McCoy; Daughter of the late Ollie and Edith Williams Thomas; Sister of Kay Vincent; Sister-in-law of Luther Williams and Wilhemenia Harris. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 8308, Sheldon Street, Metairie, Bishop Percy McCray, pastor, officiated followed by interment in Providence Park Cemetery. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Services Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now