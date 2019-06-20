|
Dorothy Williams entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019. She resided in LaPlace, LA with her granddaughter, Sharon and Norman Williams. Widow of Leroy Williams; Mother of Dwayne M. Williams, the late Dolores McCoy Royal and Walter McCoy; Daughter of the late Ollie and Edith Williams Thomas; Sister of Kay Vincent; Sister-in-law of Luther Williams and Wilhemenia Harris. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at New Macedonia Baptist Church, 8308, Sheldon Street, Metairie, Bishop Percy McCray, pastor, officiated followed by interment in Providence Park Cemetery. Rev. David M. Patin Sr. and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Services Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 21, 2019