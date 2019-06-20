|
|
Douglas A. Johnson, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Dana Johnson. Loving father of Douglas A. Johnson, Jr., Damone A. Johnson and Danielle A. Johnson. Son of Margaret Johnson and the late Freward Johnson. Brother of Matthew Reese and Wanda Ussin. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of New St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church and employees of Dillon Brothers Concrete are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at New St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Odeon Avenue beginning 10 am. Rev. David L. Perry, pastor, Rev. Thomas Williams IV, officiating. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019