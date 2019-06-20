The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
2163 Aubry Street
New Orleans, LA 70119
(504) 940-0045
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
New St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church
1100 Odeon Avenue
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
New St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church
1100 Odeon Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas A. Johnson Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Douglas A. Johnson Sr. Obituary
Douglas A. Johnson, Sr. entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Dana Johnson. Loving father of Douglas A. Johnson, Jr., Damone A. Johnson and Danielle A. Johnson. Son of Margaret Johnson and the late Freward Johnson. Brother of Matthew Reese and Wanda Ussin. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends, also pastor, officers and members of New St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church and employees of Dillon Brothers Concrete are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at New St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Odeon Avenue beginning 10 am. Rev. David L. Perry, pastor, Rev. Thomas Williams IV, officiating. Church visitation 9 am until service time. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little John Funeral Home - New Orleans
Download Now