Douglas B. Eckert, 56, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. A New Orleans Native, Doug called Mandeville, LA, home for many years. He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and his brothers and sisters in blue. A 22-year veteran with the New Orleans Police Department, Doug joined the NOPD as a recruit in 1997, graduating in 1998 as an officer. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2002, followed by a promotion to lieutenant in 2012. In 2014, Doug was promoted to the rank of commander. He served as the commander of the Second District prior to his retirement. Before commanding the Second District, he served as the commander of the department's Criminal Investigation Division – which includes the Homicide, Special Victims, Property Crimes and Juvenile sections – and the Crime Lab & Evidence Division. Even in his final days with the department, Doug's passion and dedication for the job were on full display. He is someone who defied the odds, again and again, and was known for his unwavering loyalty to his fellow officers and to the City of New Orleans. Doug was preceded in death by his brother, David Eckert. He is survived by his mother, Geraldine Landry; wife, Rhonda Bonadona Eckert; son, Ryan Moragas; daughter, Kylan Eckert; brothers, Donald Eckert and Darryl Eckert. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd., New Orleans. A funeral Mass will take place on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 312 Lafitte St., Mandeville. Graveside services are private. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.