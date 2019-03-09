Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas "Wayne" Craddock. View Sign

Douglas "Wayne" Craddock, known by many as Santa, passed away on February 25th at the age of 71. He was a native of Pearl River, Louisiana and a resident of Baker for over 40 years. He is survived by Cynthia, his wife of over 38 years, his daughter Rhonda (Lance), sons Cullen and William, grandchildren Brooke (Tanner), Bernard (Mallory), Brennan, and London, and one great-grandchild Bernard. He was a tanker in the USMC who served 2 tours in Vietnam. Wayne had a remarkable career in surveying that began in the early 1970s and spanned 45 years ending with retirement from NTB Associates, Inc. in 2017. During his career he worked on many large projects like the Louisiana Superdome, the Riverbend Nuclear Power Plant, and the John J. Audubon Mississippi River Bridge among many others. Over the years as a party chief he also mentored dozens of others who went on to achieve great careers in the profession as well, in large part thanks to him. He was also very active in with the VFW posts #4224 and #3784 serving as chaplain, quartermaster, and Jr. Vice Commander at various times. Services will be held on Friday March 15th at the Louisiana National Cemetery at 303 W. Mt. Pleasant Rd in Zachary at 12:30 pm.

