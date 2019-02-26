The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Douglas Dean Callahan passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2019 at the age of 84. He was a native of Greenville, South Carolina and a resident of Mandeville, Louisiana. Beloved husband of Florence Coe Callahan for 60 years. Son of the late Ralph Charles Callahan and Alice Cornell Callahan. Loving father of Robin Callahan Zemke, Brian Callahan (Michelle), Darin Callahan (Tatum), Kevin Callahan (Kristin) and the late Steven Callahan. Brother of Faye Callahan and Charles Callahan. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson Sean Callahan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Visitation at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. New Orleans, LA on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Graveside Service in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum at 12:00 p.m. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019
