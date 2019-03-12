The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Robinson Family Funeral Home
9611 Highway 23
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
(504) 208-2119
Douglas MacArthur Alexis Jr.

Douglas MacArthur Alexis Jr. Obituary
Douglas MacArthur Alexis Jr. "Mac Jr." "Casaba" departed this life on Wednsday, March 6, 2019 at his home in Port Sulphur, LA. He was 48 years old and a native and lifelong resident of Port Sulphur. Beloved son of Douglas MacArthur (Pamela) Alexis Sr. and Aline Thompson (Jimmy) Cosse'. Devoted and loving husband of Keena Bartholomew Alexis. Beloved father of Douglas MacArthur Alexis III and Dallas Alexis. Brother of Wanda (Mike) Alexis-Barthelemy, Barry (Akera) Alexis Sr., Holly (Radley) Alexis-Espadron and Derek Alexis. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and devoted friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the funeral service on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Port Sulphur Baptist Church 27080 Hwy 23 Port Sulphur, LA at 11 a.m. The visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Rev. Michael Cox officiating. Interment will be private. Funeral planning entrusted to Robinson Family Funeral Home 9611 Hwy 23 Belle Chasse, LA 70037. (504) 208-2119. Please visit www.robinsonfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
