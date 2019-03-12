Douglas Patrick Jr., a retired Fireman for the New Orleans Fire Department for 25 years, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 84 years. He was born June 5, 1934 in Tela, Honduras and a resident of New Orleans. Beloved husband of Marsha Andre Patrick by second marriage and the late Sylvia Marullo Patrick by first marriage. Father of Denise (Glenn) Forcha, Kelly (Tony) Rogers, Lisa Patrick and the late Lawrence Patrick. Brother of the late Mary (Cutsie) Shattles and Emily Bloys. Survived by brothers-in-law Jose Shattles and Warren Bloys, grandchildren Joshua Forcha (Brittany), Kasey Blake (Mike), Sarah Graham (Daniel) and four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Douglas was a long-time collector of Antique Automobiles and a big fan of the New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. The family would like to offer a Special Thank You to the staff and employees of the Heart of Hospice and Tranquil Living Center for their wonderful and loving care. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Memorial Funeral Mass at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70124 on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a would be appreciated. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary