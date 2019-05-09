Dramond D. Matthews entered eternal rest Friday, May 3, 2019. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Germain Matthews; uncle, Alvin Matthews, and stepfather, Roosevelt Frith. He is survived by 4 children; Dramon, Dramond Jr., Draya, and Dash Matthews; mother, Schellena "Trina" Matthews; siblings, Alvinesha "Elle," Dramonesha, and Djuan "Wooda" Matthews, and Charlie Brown. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service Saturday, May 11, 2019, 11:00AM at Professionals Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave. Visitation 10:00AM until service. Interment Private. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc. "Divine, A New Dimension of Service," 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116; (504) 948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019