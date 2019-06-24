Drusilla Willson Walker passed away on June 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William A. Walker, Jr. Mother of Nancy W. Bacon (late Lonnie), Lynn W. McCain (late Robert), Timothy W. Walker, Gayle W. McAulifffe (Michael), Lorena W. Siemssen (Brian), and the late Steven A. Walker (Carol) and Leslie W. Lewis (Billy). Grandmother of 17 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Daughter of the late Myrle Stuckey Willson and Cedric Willson. Sister of the late Donnie W. Fortun, her twin, and the late Dixon S. Willson and Lloyd M. Willson. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. Age 90 years, born in Iola, KS, a native of Dallas, TX, and a resident of Gretna, LA. She worked with Bill Ward Builders in Gretna, LA for 32 years. She was an avid sports fan and will be dearly missed by all. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Funeral Service in the Chapel of MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 2100 Westbank Expy, Harvey, LA on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 AM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. Visitation will be held Wednesday morning from 9 AM until 11 AM. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary