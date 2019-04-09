The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Duanne Leavey entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Husband of the Late Charlene Pinkey Leavey. Son of the late Pearlie Carter and the late Homer Leavey. Father of Duanne Lloyd, Duanne Joseph Leavey and Jire'L Leavey. Brother of Edgar Levy (Anne), Duane Leavey and the late Debbie Leavy-Cook. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also employees of West Jefferson Hospital also pastors, officers and members of Calvary Baptist Church are invited to attend a Memorial Service at D. W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., Gretna, LA 70053 on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12 o'clock P.M. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home, 1020 Virgil St., Gretna, LA 70053. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2019
