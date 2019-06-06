|
Duncan Perry entered into eternal rest on May 30, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1949. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Geraldine Perry, (2) daughters, (4) sons, (23) grandchildren, (2) great-grandchildren, (5) sisters, (6) brothers, and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, (3) brothers, (2) sisters, and (1) granddaughter. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Next Generation Morning Star Baptist Church, 3536 St. Ferdinand St., NOLA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Tyrone Smith, officiating. Interment will follow at Providence Memorial Park. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 6 to June 8, 2019