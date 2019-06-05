Dustin Alexander Knockum, a native and resident of New Orleans East, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Son of Kelly D. Smith (Clinton Jr.) and Bruce Knockum. Devoted father of Cameron Frazier Knockum. Brother of Sidell Robertson and Candace Smith. Stepbrother of Clinton III and Jay Smith. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. He was a graduate of Sarah T. Reed High School and attended Southern University of New Orleans. He was the Supervisor of Guest Services in the finest New Orleans hotels. He was an avid sports buff and was cast in two of Mark Walhberg's movies filmed in New Orleans to include Broken City. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of St. Jude Catholic Church, Pastors and members of Cornerstone United Methodist Church; also employees of The Roosevelt New Orleans a Waldorf Astoria Hotel and The Ritz Carlton Hotel and members of Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club Diamond Cutters are invited to attend the funeral services at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadeloupe Catholic Church St. Jude Shrine, 411 N. Rampart St. Visitation will be from 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM. Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary