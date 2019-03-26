The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Dwain Gerard Harrison

Dwain Gerard Harrison Obituary
Dwain Gerard Harrison entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2019. Father of Ashley Harrison (Henry Walton) and Nakia Harrison-Smith (Darius) and Step father DeErron Peterson; Brother of Louis (Yassie) Harrison III and Sonja (Craig) Worthy; Grandfather of Darius Jr., Devonte and Daniel Smith, Akia Harrison, Ahmir and Aleeya Walton; Nephew of Robert Johnson, Hearrest Harrison and Gloria Theyard. Uncle of Lakeisha (Tremayne) Johnson, Tiffany and Lee (Jasmine) Harris III Tiarra Nelson, Tyree and Trinity Worthy. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Marvetta L. Harris, his parents, Louis Harrison Jr. and Bonnie Jean Harrison, and a sister, Angela Harris. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street, Rev. Moses Gordon, officiating. Parlor visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial to be at a later date. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019
