|
|
Dwain Gerard Harrison entered into eternal rest on March 19, 2019. Father of Ashley Harrison (Henry Walton) and Nakia Harrison-Smith (Darius) and Step father DeErron Peterson; Brother of Louis (Yassie) Harrison III and Sonja (Craig) Worthy; Grandfather of Darius Jr., Devonte and Daniel Smith, Akia Harrison, Ahmir and Aleeya Walton; Nephew of Robert Johnson, Hearrest Harrison and Gloria Theyard. Uncle of Lakeisha (Tremayne) Johnson, Tiffany and Lee (Jasmine) Harris III Tiarra Nelson, Tyree and Trinity Worthy. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Marvetta L. Harris, his parents, Louis Harrison Jr. and Bonnie Jean Harrison, and a sister, Angela Harris. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Thursday, March 28, 2019 beginning 10:00 a.m. at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry Street, Rev. Moses Gordon, officiating. Parlor visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial to be at a later date. Professional Service Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2019