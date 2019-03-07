Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwayne Jackson. View Sign

Dwayne Jackson, age 50, nurse and caretaker with The One group in Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Mr. Jackson was born in New Orleans. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1986 with honors and several scholarships. He graduated from Delgado Community College in Nursing and was employed with Charity and University Hospitals. He was also employed with MENTOR of GA and Grady Hospital in Atlanta. He is preceded in death by his dear mother, Ursula Marie Gray Jackson. He leaves to cherish his memories 3 siblings, Tondra J. (Clifton) Reed, Jeanne Chissell and Jorel (Elaine) Jackson; 4 nephews, Clifton C. and Marc A. Reed, Derrick Anthony and Jarrett (Bianca) Jackson; 3 aunts, Brenda Lackings, Henri Reed and Deborah Gray; 2 uncles, Donald Reed Sr. and Nowell Lackings; dear friends, Michael K. and Robin Smith of Atlanta, GA; 2 great nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Memorial on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 10:00AM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 1923 St. Philip St., NOLA. Interment St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery. Services Entrusted to the Caring Staff of Professional Funeral Services, "Celebrating Life," 1449 N. Claiborne Ave. New Orleans, LA 70116; 504-948-7447.

