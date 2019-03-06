After a brief battle with cancer, Dwight Edric Snider passed away while surrounded by his family on March 1, 2019 at the age of 60. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Adele Snider. He is survived by his former wife and caregiver, Barbara Snider; his daughter, Amanda; two sons, Dwight Jr. (Amanda) and Shane (fiancée Jenn); eight grandchildren: Trey, Dominic, Angel, Kamryn, Ethan, Kris, Zachary and Trinity; a sister, Sheila Seawright (David); a niece, Olivia and a nephew, Phillip. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous friends and his dog, Hayden. He was a lifelong resident of Metairie, a member of the Steel Workers and Bricklayers Unions and was a devoted member of the International Order of Alhambra, an organization committed to assisting intellectually disabled children, "God's Special Children". Dwight was a strong, hardworking, dedicated and loving man who possessed many talents. He was an avid pool player who competed on a national level in his younger days and was passionate about gardening, planting a vegetable garden every spring from which he would share the yield with family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing, and it didn't matter where – City Park, the Spillway, Lake Ponchartrain – just as long as he got to do it. He was loved by many and will be sorely missed. The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to his son and his fiancée, Shane and Jenn, for opening their home to care for him in his final month. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM followed by a service at 2:00 PM. Interment will take place in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum located in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Per Dwight's request, and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; www.stjude.org/memorial. The online guestbook is available is at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary