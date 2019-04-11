Earl C. Fox Wimby III passed in peace on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the age of 74. Mr. Wimby was born in New Orleans to Earl C. Wimby Jr. and Postelle D. Wimby. He was a graduate of Joseph S. Clark Senior High School, attended Southern University of Baton Rouge and Barbizon Modeling School. He joined the United States Air Force in 1964 and was Honorably Discharged in 1968. He worked for many years as a Mail Carrier for the US Postal Service and the Audubon Zoo. He was a member of the Delta Racing Pigeon Club. He was a lover many things including reading and researching his Bible, music, walking, collecting old books, word games, playing chess, watching movies and crime shows, animals, basketball, fishing, and training and racing his pigeons. We totally loved his hearty laugh! He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Postelle Wimby, brothers Edwin Sr. and Ellard Wimby, daughter Tracey A. Broome and grandson Torian A. Broome. He will affectionately be remembered by his children Erika W. May (Sammie), Earl C. Wimby IV, Eyck C. Wimby Sr. (Israel) and Yedediah Louis, his wife, Anna G. Wimby and sister Elayne W. Birch. Earl will also be remembered by his nine grandchildren, Bianca, Alicia, Damon, Nickhollas, Asia, Eyck, Jr., Laci, Emoni, Chyna, and great-granddaughter, Ra'yne. Earl will also be forever remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and dear friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Rhodes Chapel, 3933 Washington Ave. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Arrangements by D.W. Rhodes Funeral Home. Please visit www.rhodesfuneral.com to share online condolences. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary