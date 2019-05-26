Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Johnson. View Sign Service Information Bardell's Mortuary 3856 Louisiana 44 Mt. Airy , LA 70076 (985)-535-6837 Send Flowers Obituary

On May 20, 2019, Earl "Boy-ee" Johnson entered his enteral rest with his family at his bedside, at the age of 84 years old. He was born on October 14, 1934 to the late Ernest Johnson and Pearl Harris Johnson. At an early age, Earl devoted his life to Christ. He attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. Earl was born and raised in Edgard, Louisiana, where he met the love of his life, Agnes Pauline Edward Johnson. On November 23, 1957, the two became one; to this union, four children were born: Bobby, Michael, Judy, and Sarah. Earl leaves behind his love and memories with his wife Agnes, two sons Bobby (Cynthia) Johnson and Michael Johnson; daughter Sarah Johnson; eight grandchildren, Dennis Johnson, Terrilynn Johnson, Earl Anthony Johnson, Bobby Johnson Jr., Terrance Johnson, Javonna Johnson, Dae'Jenea Johnson, and Hillary Howard; nine great-grandchildren, Tray'Shawn Johnson, Jarmaine Mitchell Jr, Jeremiah Johnson, Da'Shaun Johnson, Zuri Johnson, Trinity Johnson, Dontell Louper, Dajaenell Scott, and Da'Jontell Scott; two brothers-in-law Clarence Foster and Clarence Williams; one sister-in-law Patricia Johnson; one son-in-law, Randy Williams; devoted cousin, Jimmy Kindrick; friend Norman Samuel, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Pearl Johnson; daughter, Judy Johnson Williams; brother Lawrence Johnson Sr.; sisters Gustavia Johnson Williams, Lucrecia Johnson Foster, and Y'vonne Johnson; niece, Wanda Victor; nephew, Carl Williams, and friends Cleveland Lumar and Lenard Butler. Priest and parishioners of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Edgard, LA and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 2361 Hwy 18 Edgard, LA. Visitation will be at 8:00 a.m. until service. Rev. Robustiano Morgia celebrant. Entombment in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church mausoleum. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985) 535-6837. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 26 to May 28, 2019

