Earl Joseph Grillot Sr. passed away at his home in New Orleans on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 90. Husband of 70 years to Mary Sparicio Grillot. Father of Sandra Grillot, Janine Grillot Natal (Gordon), Michael Joseph Grillot (Sherrie), and the late Annette Grillot Athmann and Earl Joseph Grillot Jr. Grandfather of ten. Great grandfather of nine. Great-great-grandfather of three. Son of the late Alfred Henry Grillot Sr. and Elnora Bordelon Grillot. Brother of the late Helen Grillot Coleman and Alfred Grillot Jr. Earl proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a longtime employee of New Orleans Public Service where he worked as an electrician. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 444 Metairie Road in Metairie, on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10 AM. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , PO Box 840692 Dallas, TX 75284. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 4 to June 8, 2019
