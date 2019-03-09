Earl N. Bowman Jr. "Paw Paw" went to that big Alabama football game in Heaven on March 3rd, 2019 at the age of 61. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl N. Bowman Sr. and Evelyn Jean Bowman, and his sister Bertha Bowman. He was the loving husband of Mary S. Macaluso, proud father of Sarah E. Bowman and Marc P. Macaluso, and the greatest Paw Paw in the world to Giavonna Macaluso. He is also survived by his sister, Ginger Lankford, brother, Claude Bowman, and numerous nieces and nephews. Earl was a big man in stature and in heart. His happiest moments were spent with his family and friends, sitting on his patio with food on the smoker, a good cigar, and an Alabama football game. He also loved to spend time fishing with his wife on the bayou. Earl was one of a kind and will be missed more than we can say. "Roll Tide!" A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 16th at Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 4747 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA. Visitation will be held from 11AM-1PM with word of remembrance to begin at 1PM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary