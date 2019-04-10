Earl Ray Pike entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the age of 73. He was a native of Westwego, LA and a resident of Algiers, LA. Earl was a graduate of Lincoln High School and a retired employee of Hunts and Wesson Oil Company. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Loving father of Karen Williams, Keeidra (Jimmie Jr.) Wilson, Troy Robinson, LaToya (Craig) Eugene, Michelle Bocage, Troy (Claudia) Brown, T'ara Brown, Kristen Motley, and the late Delbert and Donrell Jones. Stepfather of Toren Coon, Sr. and Tristian Scott. Son of the late Wilbert Pike, Sr. and Dorothy Pike. Grandson of the late Sydney and Rebecca Pike, Eddie and Virginia Lestrick. Brother of Marion Fulton, Debra Pike, Delores (Frank) Herron, and the late Wilbert Pike, Jr., Leonard Jones, Julia Pike, Gloria Spencer, and Dorothy Gilbert. Former husband of Merlene Pike; also survived by 35 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also pastors, officers, and members of Second Zion Baptist Church and all neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Second Zion Baptist Church, 6520 Second Zion Blvd. Marrero, LA on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Bishop James Nelson Brown, officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above named church. Interment: Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, 34888 Grantham College Dr. Slidell, LA on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00a.m. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary