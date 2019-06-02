Earl Sullivan, Jr. entered into eternal rest at his residence on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 76. He was a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Gretna, LA. Earl was a laborer with several companies and became the community mechanic. Beloved husband of Annie Bell Sullivan. Devoted father of Tracy Lambert, Carol (Gregory) Armstrong, Lisa Sullivan, Richard Sullivan, Sr., Valerie Lightell, Wayne (Shana) Sullivan, James (Sucora) Sullivan, Ruthie (Troy) Mosbey, Jacques (Rhonda) Sullivan, and the late Earl Sullivan, III. Son of the late Earl, Sr. and Ruthie Mae Henry Sullivan. Brother of Brenda Sullivan Johnson, and the late Jerry Sullivan, Sr., Mitchell Sullivan, Wayne Sullivan, Patricia Cheatteam, and Geraldine Sullivan. Cousin-Sister of the late Darlene Payne Green, also survived by 29 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friend. Relatives and friends of the family also pastors, officers, and members of Thompson Temple Church of God In Christ and neighboring churches are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Thompson Temple Church of God In Christ 1515 Whitney Ave. Gretna, LA on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00a.m. Pastor Keith E. Thornton, Sr. officiating. Visitation will begin at 8:00a.m. until service time at the above-named church. Interment: Restlawn Park Cemetery-Avondale, LA. Arrangements by Davis Mortuary Service, 230 Monroe St., Gretna, LA. To view and sign the guestbook, please go to www.davismortuaryservice.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 2 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary