Earl William "Lil Man" Newman Sr.

Obituary
Earl William "Lil Man" Newman Sr., aged 93, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home in New Orleans, LA. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired truck driver for Woodward Wright. Earl leaves to cherish his memories, his children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, 6 siblings: Gloria Newman, Ruby Newman-Larce, Ronald Newman, Welton Tommy Newman (Jacquelyn), Herbert Charles Newman (Jean) and Keith Newman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alma G. Joseph-Newman; parents, William "Willie" Newman and Alma Johnson; and 2 brothers: Samuel and Warren Newman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00AM at Second Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2828 Fourth St, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery #1, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019
