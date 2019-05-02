Earl William "Lil Man" Newman Sr., aged 93, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at his home in New Orleans, LA. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired truck driver for Woodward Wright. Earl leaves to cherish his memories, his children, grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, 6 siblings: Gloria Newman, Ruby Newman-Larce, Ronald Newman, Welton Tommy Newman (Jacquelyn), Herbert Charles Newman (Jean) and Keith Newman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Alma G. Joseph-Newman; parents, William "Willie" Newman and Alma Johnson; and 2 brothers: Samuel and Warren Newman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Homegoing Celebration on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00AM at Second Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2828 Fourth St, New Orleans, LA. Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the hour of service. Interment will follow at St. Vincent De Paul Cemetery #1, New Orleans, LA. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 4, 2019