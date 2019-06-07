Earle Henry Boudreaux, born November 30, 1933 age 85, son of Rudolph & Leonie Boudreaux native of New Orleans who moved to Ponchatoula, LA. after Katrina where he spent 14 peaceful years in the country. Earle peacefully passed in a quite setting at North Oaks Hospital in Hammond LA. at 10:30 a.m. on May 29, 2019. He was greeted by God's grace in heaven along with many family and friends to show him the way. He was a beloved brother to Rudolph Boudreaux and his twin brother Bruce. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Betty June Boudreaux and 3 children, Kevin Michael, Eric Joseph and Shari Elizabeth, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved and respected him unconditionally. Earle served with honors in the US Navy as a submariner from 1955 to 1959 and after leaving the military he served again as a New Orleans Police Officer for over 30 years fighting crime. In his later years training many young officers to be the best they can be at the NOPD Academy. He was respected and loved by everyone he touched during his life. It is said that you are judged by the number of lives you touch throughout your lifetime and Earle has touched so many. A private service will be held at a later date. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary