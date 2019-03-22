Earline Marie Wall Lacinak Shoemaker, 88, the daughter of Earl Clements Wall and Marguerite Malbrough Wall, a native of Algiers, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. From humble beginnings in Algiers, Earline was devoted to raising and keeping her growing family close knit. She was a talented seamstress. In the early 1960s she began a lifelong career in association with Blaine Kern sewing for several prominent New Orleans Carnival organizations including Krewes of Alla, Choctaw, Grela and Bacchus until retiring in 2004. She was a loving wife to Henry Lacinak Sr. and Richard Shoemaker (both deceased); preceded in death by her daughters Baby Darlene Lacinak and Earline Lacinak Webb Savage; Siblings, Elmer Wall and Peggy Wall Senat. Survived by children, Henry Lacinak Jr. (Adele), Chris Lacinak, Darlene Lacinak Downey (Louis), son-in-law Rick Savage; grandchildren, Suzanne Lacinak LeBlanc (Andre'), Robert Lacinak (Kim), Rachel Lacinak Fabacher (Mitchell), Colleen Webb Fox (Andy), Kirk Webb (Jessica), Alyse and Kelly Downey; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Brendan LeBlanc, Nathan and Emma Lacinak, Meagan, Macy, Nicolas and Briella Fabacher, Jackson and Isaac Fox, Kylee and Kolton Webb. Family and friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Monday, March 25, 2019 from 6:00pm–10:00pm at Mothe Funeral Home in Algiers, 1300 Vallette Street, New Orleans, La. Visitation will resume at Mothe Funeral Home Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 9:00am-10:30am followed by the Mass of Christian burial, 11:00am at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 3101 Eton Street, New Orleans, La. Burial will follow Mass at Westlawn Memorial Park in Gretna. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Jefferson Manor Nursing home for the special care and compassion received by all. Family and friends may view and sign the online guest book at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary