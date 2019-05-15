|
|
Early Brooks Jr. entered his heavenly home on May 3, 2019 at the age of 56. Early Brooks Jr. is survived by his companion Desiree' Cole, children: Yeaquanna Smoot, Shavonda Brooks, Andreka Burnett, Bryant Brooks, and Asha Brooks; grandchildren: Shaquanna Hawkins, Duriyiane Brooks, Layla Turner, Lyric Burnett, Dustin Dampeer Jr., Tyree Dorsey, Armonte' Brooks, Jaylon Leach, Maurice Lewis and Larry Burnett Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents Betty Jean and Early Brooks Sr.; eldest son Early Brooks III, sister Deborah Copelin, uncles: Lawrence Jr., Bobby, Samuel, Arthur, Glenn, Larry and Floyd Jones; aunts Patricia Dunkley and Sadie Lee Smith; his maternal and paternal grandparents, nephew Kris Copelin, and a grandson Sean Hawkins. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Friday, May 17, 2019 for 1:00 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon. Bishop Kevin J. Boyd Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com The Boyd Family Funeral Home. (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019