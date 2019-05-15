The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Boyd-Brooks Funeral Service
3245 Gentilly Blvd.
New Orleans, LA 70122
(504) 282-1202
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
The Boyd Family Funeral Home
Early Brooks Jr. entered his heavenly home on May 3, 2019 at the age of 56. Early Brooks Jr. is survived by his companion Desiree' Cole, children: Yeaquanna Smoot, Shavonda Brooks, Andreka Burnett, Bryant Brooks, and Asha Brooks; grandchildren: Shaquanna Hawkins, Duriyiane Brooks, Layla Turner, Lyric Burnett, Dustin Dampeer Jr., Tyree Dorsey, Armonte' Brooks, Jaylon Leach, Maurice Lewis and Larry Burnett Jr. and a host of other relatives and friends. He is proceeded in death by his parents Betty Jean and Early Brooks Sr.; eldest son Early Brooks III, sister Deborah Copelin, uncles: Lawrence Jr., Bobby, Samuel, Arthur, Glenn, Larry and Floyd Jones; aunts Patricia Dunkley and Sadie Lee Smith; his maternal and paternal grandparents, nephew Kris Copelin, and a grandson Sean Hawkins. Family and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Friday, May 17, 2019 for 1:00 p.m. at The Boyd Family Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon. Bishop Kevin J. Boyd Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guestbook: www.anewtraditionbegins.com The Boyd Family Funeral Home. (504) 282-0600.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 17, 2019
