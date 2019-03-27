Eddie Anthony Champagne, Jr. (son of the late Eddie Anthony Champagne, Sr. and Martha Bergeron Champagne) passed away suddenly on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Sarah Hendricks Champagne (daughter of the late Robert L. Hendricks and Marie Ashworth Hendricks); brother to Floris Mae Wakefield (Randall), Barton Champagne (Madeline), Regina-Champagne Babin (Terry), Michael Champagne (Jamie), Aaron Champagne (Traci), Joshua Champagne (Melissa), and the late Mitchell and Sidney Champagne, and a proud uncle of Alyssa, Wesley, Jonathan, Michelle, Nathan, Sydni, Madalyn, Alix, Landon, Liam, Lily and Jude. Eddie (also known as Eddie Jay, Ed) was a Lead Maintenance Technician for Evonik and worked at the site for 30 years. He was a food connoisseur and enjoyed both eating and expertly preparing the best dishes. Ed enjoyed his family and friends and he will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , the Special Olympics Louisiana or the Special Angels Outreach in Luling (504-410-9253). Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 30, at the Westside Leitz-Eagan Funeral Home, 5101 Westbank Expy., Marrero, LA (504-341-9421). Visitation 11 AM - 1 PM, Services 1 PM - 2 PM. Online condolences available at www.westsideleitzeagan.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary