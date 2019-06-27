Eddie Guy passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Zelia Guy; daughter, Patrice guy; son, Darain Guy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service Monday, July 1, 2019, 1:00PM at Professional Funeral Services, 1449 N. Claiborne Ave., New Orleans, LA 70116. Visitation 12:00PM until service. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to the caring staff of Professional Funeral Services, Inc., "Divine, A New Dimension of Service," 1449 N. Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70116; (504) 948-7447.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 27 to July 1, 2019