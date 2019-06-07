Dr. Eddie Lee Coleman passed away Saturday May 25th, 2019, at the age of 72. He was the devoted husband of 53 years to his wife Sophie Mae Martin-Coleman; father to daughters Erica, Tracy, and Terry Coleman; and grandfather to Xavier Thigpen. Dr. Coleman is preceded in death by his father Nathaniel Coleman, and his mother Lizzie Mae Coleman. He is survived by two siblings, Christy Valles (Jerry) and Nathaniel Coleman Jr. (Valerie); numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends. He was a retired civil servant and Army veteran. He was an avid learner who possessed a brilliant intellect, personal demeanor, warm heart, and a knack for good ole fashion storytelling to all who crossed his path. He loved his wife, daughters, and grandson wholeheartedly. He will be remembered for the many ways he touched so many people. Liked and loved by all who met him, he will be dearly and greatly missed. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a memorial gathering at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME, 1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 11:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M. Donations to a preferred, in lieu of flowers. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 7 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary