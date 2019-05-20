Edgar Allen Taylor, Sr. (Mr. Red Taylor) passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 91. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn Stock Taylor for 71 years with whom he had 4 children: Charles Taylor (Rhonda), Patricia Taylor Bruno and the late Edgar A. Taylor, Jr. and Bruce Arthur Taylor. He was the devoted grandfather of Susan Eilers (Parrish), Dawn Vela (Robert), Heather Alphonse, Adrienne Alphonse and Raymond Alphonse. He is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Taylor and Lillian O'Neal Taylor along with his nine siblings. Mr. Taylor began working for Western Auto when he moved to New Orleans from Texas and then made a job shift to Keefer Box Company which later became Weyerhaeuser Company. He also owned a Tenneco service station as well as a dump truck service, Taylor's Trucking. Once he retired, he sold firewood which he enjoyed, and it also served to keep him busy. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie. Visitation will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to Children's Hospital, Development Office, 200 Henry Clay Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70118; https://www.chnola.org/chnola-giving. The online guestbook is available at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 20 to May 22, 2019