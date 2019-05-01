Edgar George Hamilton

Edgar George Hamilton, Jr. passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age of 67. Edgar was a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of New Orleans, LA. He is survived by his son, Christopher G. Hamilton, two stepsons, Detrick James and Alton Campbell, Jr. A sister, Sigrid N. Hamilton, and two brothers, Gregory (Val) Hamilton and Rousselle Hamilton. Edgar is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Hamilton, Sr. and Doris Becnel Petterson, and a sister, Avis D. Hamilton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, 58790 Iron Farm Road, Plaquemine, LA on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
