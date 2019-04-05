Edgar L. Schambach, Sr. of Metairie, Louisiana passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 89, surrounded by his loving family. He was a faithful worshiper at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Kenner, LA. Mr. Schambach is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Gwendolyn Elice Mayer Schambach, who were married on November 4, 1950. He is also survived by: brother Edmond Schambach (Berna) of Hammond, LA; sister Lynn Delaney (Ed) of Kenner, LA; children Edgar Schambach, Jr. (Betty) of Grand Island, NE; Judy Fenner (Rick) of Kenner, LA; and Katharine Brown of Kenner, LA; grandchildren Christopher Fenner (Laura), Nicholas Fenner, Erica Fenner, Victoria Santamaria, Holly Elledge (Randy), and Shawn Heuss (Brenda); also 12 great grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Leonard Schambach (Beverly) and granddaughter Angie Miller. Mr. Schambach was born on June 8, 1929 in New Orleans to John Herbert Schambach and Lillian Ojala Schambach, and was graduated from Warren Easton High School in 1946. He attended Tulane University for 2 years, and was self-taught for the remaining education to become a licensed civil engineer. He was hired by and worked initially under the engineer A.B. Wood at the Sewerage and Water Board, and continued an exemplary career with the board for over 38 years. Mr. Schambach was an avid reader and book collector, and a lifelong patron of the arts. He loved attending the Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre since its inception, the opera, and the LPO Symphony. He and his family cherished traveling to many areas of the country. Mr. Schambach was a numbers man, from spectacular personal bookkeeping, to working as Treasurer and Financial Planner at church, to precise and inventive design as an engineer. Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd.; New Orleans, LA, with a funeral service following at 1:00 p.m., with the Rev. Edgar L. Schambach, Jr. officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, or a . Online condolences may be sent to the Schambach family at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Edgar was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He was always concerned for the welfare of his family members, his church, and his community. We will miss him dearly in our lives, yet we know he is with Jesus and will see him again in heaven! Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 5 to Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary