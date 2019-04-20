Edgar Lee Lea peacefully entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of the late Carolyn Daunie Lea. Son of the late Fitzhugh Lea and Lexie Clark Lea. Fiancé of Helga Barry. Father of Susan Lea McCartney (Jennifer), Kristine Lea McFarlin (Derek), Ronald Barry (Stacey), Tina Barry, Patricia Barry and Freddie Barry. Grandfather of Brennan Barry. Edgar was born in New Orleans and was a resident of Avondale. He served his country while enlisted in the United States Marines. He attended San Diego University, Tulane University and LSU; he received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. Edgar retired from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development after 32 years. He was a member of Theodore Roosevelt Masonic Lodge, Farhad Grotto and the Good Ole Metairie Boys. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to American Kidney Foundation, 8200 Hampson Street, Suite 425-New Orleans, Louisiana 70118 in memory of Edgar. Family and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Visitation at MOTHE FUNERAL HOME, 7040 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9 AM until 12 PM. Interment will be held privately at a later date. Family and friends may offer condolences at mothefunerals.com.
