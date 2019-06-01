Edith Elaine Brice Parker, former resident of Buras, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 87. She was born on July 5, 1931, in Vivian, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Harold Brice and Elva Johnson Brice. Elaine was an accomplished artist and musician. She was also a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and owned a horse-drawn carriage service in Arcadia. Elaine is survived by her four daughters, Janice Parker Buras (Gary), Nancy "Tuffy" Parker Campbell (Wilbert), Darlene Parker Gaudet (Damon), and Susan Parker Wildhaber; grandchildren, Michael, Mandy, Kacie, Jill, Bobby, Brent, Hope, Gabriel, and Kelly; sisters, Pat Allen, Martha Moses, Linda Kennair, and Barbara Coon; as well as numerous beautiful great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Cleveland Doyle Parker; siblings, Harold Ralph Brice and Betty Jones; grandson, Garrett Paul Estilette; great-grandson, Joshua Mitchell; and son-in-law, Robert Wildhaber. Services are being held privately. Entombment will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park in Gretna, Louisiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Murphy Hospice Foundation, 1109 South Chestnut St., Hammond, LA 70403. Arrangements under the care of Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, Louisiana. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary