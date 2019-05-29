Edith "Tootsie" Gegenheimer Hanks passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on May 23, 2019. Beloved wife, lifelong sweetheart, and "Toots" of Raymond Hanks, Sr. for 47 years. Mother of Raymond Hanks, Jr. and Julie H. Allemand (Troy). Grandmother of Ethan and Zachary Hanks and Rhiannon Allemand. Daughter of the late Reuben Gegenheimer, Sr. and Geneva Breaux Gegenheimer. Sister of Reuben Gegenheimer, Jr. (Jovanna) and William Gegenheimer, Sr. (Deborah). Sister in law of Sr. Joyce Marie Hanks. Also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Age 68 years and a lifelong resident of the Westbank. She will be lovingly remembered as a dedicated wife and mother who always put others above herself. She was a faithful Christian woman who in later life found her voice to speak the Good News of Christ to friends and strangers. Relatives and Friends of the Family are invited to attend the Visitation at Cornerstone Christian Center, 6550 Lapalco Blvd., Marrero, LA on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10 AM until Funeral Service time at 1 PM. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. To view and sign the online guestbook visit www.mothefunerals.com.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 29 to June 1, 2019