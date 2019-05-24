Edmond C. Tonti passed away of natural causes on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the age of 89. Mr. Tonti, a resident of Kenner, Louisiana was born in Pittsburg PA on January 21, 1930. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline Dale Wood Tonti, and his brothers, William Tonti and Robert Tonti. He is survived by his loving daughters, Suzanne Tonti (Gary Rouse) and Michele Tonti, his five cherished grandchildren, Chelsea, Olivia, Teagan, Tanner and Tessa, and his long-time companion Linda Corriher, who brought him great comfort in his life. Mr. Tonti attended Woodbury High School in Woodbury NJ then earned a B.S. from University of Notre Dame and an MS and PhD in geology from Louisiana State University. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines. His first career was in the oil industry with Humble Oil. In the early 1960's, he transitioned into his lifelong passion, real estate, forming Tonti Development with his father William and brother Robert. Initially a custom home builder, the company began building multi-family units primarily in Jefferson Parish eventually becoming one of the largest multi-family property owners in the New Orleans Metro area. Visitation will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd, New Orleans, LA. 70124 on June 1, 2019 from 10am-11am with a brief service to follow at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Edmond Tonti's name to: Tulane Cancer Center, designating "Dr. Alton Sartor Cancer Research" PO Box 8642 1430 Tulane Ave New Orleans LA 70112. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many loyal and professional employees who helped make Mr. Tonti's company a successful family business. Special thanks to Jessica Smith, an angel in the form of a home health nurse who saw to Mr. Tonti's physical and spiritual needs. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 24 to June 1, 2019