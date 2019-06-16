Deacon Edmond Lyndsey Jackson Jr., age 70, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at John J. Hinkle Rehabilitation Center. He was a lifelong resident of New Orleans, LA, and 1967 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. Beloved uncle, adopted father, godfather and pet-lover, Jackson worked as Building Manager for St. Henry Condominium Association, was a certified general electrician, and an ordained deacon at The Church of the Living God in Unity. He is survived by eight siblings: twin sister Edmonica, Charlene, Luther, Clyde and Ivory Jackson, Leslie, Sheila and Gloria Henderson; and adopted Boswell, McGary and Porter families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edmond Sr., Audrey Ray Jackson and Daisy Henderson-Jackson; cousin/guardian, Willie Anna Parker and Gladys Harrell; and siblings Patricia and Sandra Jackson. Employees of Delgado Rehabilitation Center, members of the Southern District of The Churches of the Living God, family, and friends are welcome to attend the Memorial Funeral Service and repast on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00PM at Mount Everest Baptist Church, 2837 First Street, New Orleans, LA. Bishop Warren Parker officiating. Interment will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Directors, 4101 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 16 to June 18, 2019