Ena L. Stolf entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at her home in Metairie surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of 56 years to her soulmate Marvin M. Stolf. She is survived by her 3 children Martha Robichaux, Marvin C. Stolf, and Mark D. Stolf; 2 grandchildren Vanessa Lampert and Liberty Cochran; and 1 great granddaughter Claire Lampert, as well as, numerous siblings, nieces, nephews, and other close relatives. She is preceded in death by her parents Isabelle K. Popper and John Popper; as well as 5 of her siblings. Ena was born in Belize and relocated to the United States. She resided in Metairie, LA for 50 years and was a longtime parishioner of St. Christopher Catholic Church. She was the family Matriarch and will be remembered for her strong will, compassion, and zest for life. She exemplified what a woman should be. She was a loving wife, doting mother, and beloved grandmother. She will be very dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation at Garden of Memories Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary