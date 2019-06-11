Edna Louise Mayer Coy, also known as "Weezie" to her friends, 93, of River Ridge, LA, passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on Monday, June 10, 2019. She was born September 10, 1925 in New Orleans where she resided her entire life. A retired Sears employee, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 45 years, L.J. Coy; her parents, Marie and Randall Mayer; her sister, Marie Bakeler; and her brother, Randall Mayer, Jr. She is survived by her loving children: Barbara McGovern (Dane) of Longwood, FL, Vernon Coy (Sharon) of Metairie, LA, Becky Giardina (Francis) of River Ridge, LA, and Phyllis Faust (John) of Slidell, LA. She was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way. She will be lovingly remembered for her positive attitude, her tell-it-like-it-is sense of humor, and the enthusiasm with which she approached each day. Her family was her focal point every day of her life and her greatest source of joy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services at Garden of Memories Funeral Home & Cemetery, 4900 Airline Drive in Metairie, LA on Friday, June 14, 2019. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 pm followed by interment. Online condolences may be offered at www.gardenofmemoriesmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 11 to June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary