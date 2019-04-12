The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Edna Mae Burnside Marshall


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Mae Burnside Marshall Obituary
Edna Mae Burnside Marshall was born in New Orleans, LA on October 3, 1936. She departed this life on March 30, 2019 at the age of 82. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Edna Burnside. Edna was an active and faithful member of Bibleway Missionary Baptist Church. Edna leaves to cherish her memories six children: Roosevelt Marshall of Waterbury, Gaynell Lowe of Montgomery, Eckley Marshall of Atlanta, Agatha Jackson (Samuel) of New Orleans, and the late Mina Marshall and Aldrin Marshall; her sisters Dorothy Battiste, Antoinette Stewart and Alice Burnside (predeceased by the late Betty Carter and Anna Burnside). Edna is survived by thirteen grandchildren: Nirobe Lowe, Theresa Moon, Ayonna Stewart, Eckely M. Marshall, Shana Stewart, Adrienne Marshall, Kenyetta Stewart, Fortica Marshall, Albert Marshall, Eckley L. Marshall of Atlanta, Jamyra Marshall, Myeisha Marshall, and J'Mes Marshall of Waterbury; twenty-three great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Monday, April 15, 2019 for 10:00 a.m. at Christian Unity Baptist Church, 1700 N. Conti St., New Orleans, LA. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, New Orleans, LA. Guestbook Online: www.anewtraditionbegins.com (504) 282-0600. Linear Brooks Boyd and Donavin D. Boyd Owners/Funeral Directors.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2019
