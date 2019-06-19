The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
Edna Marie Wells


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Marie Wells Obituary
Edna Marie Wells, age 66 was born on June 16, 1952 and passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was educated in the Orleans Parish Public School System. Daughter of the late Ethel Mae Wells and Ellis Jenkins. Mother of Laurena Wells, Francesca Jackson and Robert Wells. Sister of Elois (Leonard Sr.) Caston, Helen Mills, Mildred Wells and the late Johnell Wells and Mary Wells. Niece of Bernell Ray, Mary Ann Boss, Lucille Davenport and Gladys Jackson. Wonderful Devoted Friend, Desiree Batiste. Friendship with Retha Hayes. Also survived by 7 grandchildren, Irvian Wells-Bakare, Semaj Lee, James Wells, Jamie Wells, Jasmine Harris, Jamika Harris and Gilrelle Patterson, 11 great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Pastor, Officers and Members of Little Zion B.C., Marine & Mt. Moriah Community Church and the Staff of the Village DeJardin Apartment are invited to attend the Visitation on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Little Zion Baptist Church, 4821 Earhart Blvd from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by Funeral Services at 10:00 am. Rev. Walter Hardy. Jr., Pastor (Little Zion B.C.), Pastor Donald L. Robinson, Jr. , Officiating (Marine & Mt. Moriah Community Church). Interment Providence Memorial Park. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019
