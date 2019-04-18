Edward C. Wright, Jr. walked into the arms of his savior on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 87. Mr. Wright was a native of Monroe, Louisiana and resided in Baton Rouge and New Orleans for many years. He was a graduate of Southern Laboratory High School in Baton Rouge, and earned a BS in pharmacy from Xavier University in New Orleans. Mr. Wright served in the Army during the Korean War, as a Pharmacist for the VA Hospital in Portland, Oregon. After he was discharged from service, Mr. Wright became Pharmacy Supervisor for Schwegmann Bros. Upon retirement, he served as a volunteer pharmacist for the St. Vincent de Paul Community Center. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity and the Ventura Investment Club. Mr. Wright was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his parents, Edward C. Wright, Sr. and Ruby Paul Wright, and his sister, Dorothy W. Baines. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Jacquelyn S. Wright; children, Ronnie J. Wright (Dover, Delaware), Gregory G. Wright, and Paula N. Wright (Grayslake, Illinois). He is also survived by daughter-in-law, Maureen S. Wright, brother-in-law, Wiley Baines (Nashville, Tennessee), sister-in-law Juanita S. Smith; granddaughter Jessica C. Wright as well as many nieces and nephews. A private Funeral Mass was held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Interment followed at Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com . Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary