Edward C. "Chop Chop" Wright, Jr. departed this life on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the age of 87. Mr. Wright was a native of Monroe, Louisiana. He resided in Baton Rouge and later New Orleans, where he raised his family. He was a graduate of Southern Laboratory High School in Baton Rouge, and earned a BS in pharmacy from Xavier University in New Orleans. Mr. Wright served in the Army during the Korean War, as a Pharmacist for the VA Hospital in Portland, Oregon. After he was discharged from service, Mr. Wright was employed as a Pharmacy Supervisor for Schwegmann Bros. Upon retirement, he served as a volunteer pharmacist for the St. Vincent de Paul Community Center. He was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega fraternity and the Ventura Investment Club. Mr. Wright was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Mr. Wright was preceded in death by his parents, Edward C. Wright, Sr. and Ruby Paul Wright, and his sister, Dorothy W. Baines. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Jacquelyn S. Wright; children, Ronnie J. Wright (Dover, Delaware), Gregory G. Wright, and Paula N. Wright (Grayslake, Illinois). He is also survived by granddaughter, Jessica C. Wright, daughter-in-law, Maureen S. Wright, brother-in-law, Wiley Baines (Nashville, Tennessee), sister-in-law Juanita S. Smith; as well as many nieces and nephews. A private funeral was held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Interment followed at Lake Lawn Park and Mausoleum. A memorial service will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church (4640 Canal St. New Orleans, LA 70119) on Saturday, May 11th. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am, followed by recitation of the rosary at 10:30 am, and Mass at 11:00 am. All are invited. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online at www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 10, 2019