Edward Cortney Lee III, 92, passed away peacefully at home in Harahan, LA, on April 22, 2019, following a rapid decline in health. Known by his family as "Big Ed", he was born in Hanover, PA, the son of Frances and Edward C. Lee II, and spent his young years in Cuba, before finishing school at Newport News, VA . He graduated from U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY in 1949. Ed went to sea for a time, and married the love of his life, Gloria Kellner on July 28, 1951. Shortly after, he was employed by Drake Thompson and relocated to New Orleans. In 1973, Ed began his business, Lee Engineering Supply Co, Inc, which serviced Coffin feed pumps for steam ships. The motto was "Service, not promises" and was available for pump repair globally. Lee Engineering continued to expand into other supplies and services and is currently located in Harahan, LA. A separate business, Amerimex, is located in Baton Rouge and Crossett, AK. Ed was a long time member of the Marine Club of New Orleans. Throughout his life, Ed was an avid golfer, belonging to the former Colonial Country Club and to Beau Chene Country Club. He loved to entertain friends and customers and was known as the "ultimate host". He remained of very sharp intellect until the end, watching the Master's tournament and keeping tabs on his business. Until the last two months of life, he went into the office every day. He was preceded in death by Gloria Lee, his wife of 63 years, children Edward C. Lee IV of Mandevillle, LA, Stephen (Mindy) Lee of Mandeville, LA, Lisa (Don) Davis of Evergreen, CO, daughter in law, Cathy Lee of Harahan, LA. Grandchildren are: Meredith (Jared) Hotard, Edward C. Lee V, Justin (Amanda) Lee, Mallory (Jack) Pritchett, Michael (Nicole) Lee, Samantha (Ryan) Lovecchio and Larissa Lee. Great Grandchildren are: Veronica Hotard, Kaelyn, Annelise and Salvatore Lovecchio, Mia and Christian Lee, Olivia and Julia Lee, Audrey and Luella Pritchett. A Life Celebration Party will be held at Cedar Grove Tchoupitoulas Plantation, 6533 River Road, Waggaman, LA. 70094 on Sunday, May 26 from 4 – 7 p.m. Please RSVP to [email protected] or 504-733-3333. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 3 to May 26, 2019